Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.45.

TSE MMX opened at C$6.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$939.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$5.47 and a one year high of C$7.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.92.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$16.56 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

