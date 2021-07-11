Raymond James Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $82.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities raised Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.98.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $69.25 on Thursday. Comerica has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

