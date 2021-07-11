RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.79. RCM Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 million. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 177,387 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

