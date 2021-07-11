Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) & Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Financial Contrast

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.45, meaning that its stock price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perficient has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Perficient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -222.11% N/A -203.57% Perficient 5.47% 17.97% 9.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Recruiter.com Group and Perficient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Perficient 0 1 5 0 2.83

Perficient has a consensus target price of $73.80, suggesting a potential downside of 11.03%. Given Perficient’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perficient is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Perficient’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $8.50 million 2.26 -$17.04 million N/A N/A Perficient $612.13 million 4.48 $30.18 million $2.04 40.66

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Perficient shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Perficient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perficient beats Recruiter.com Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs. It also provides online advertising, including sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications for specialized B2B software companies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc. provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio. It also provides blockchain, cloud, commerce, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, content management systems, CX platforms, custom application development, DevOps, enterprise resource planning, integration and APIs, intelligent automation, Internet of Things, mobile, portals and collaboration, supply chain, product information management, and order management solutions and services. In addition, the company offers analytics, content architecture, conversion rate optimization, creative design, email marketing, journey sciences, paid media and search, marketing automation research, SEO, and social media services; product development services, as well as a suite of proprietary products; and optimized global delivery solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, automotive and transportation, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, business services, and energy and utilities markets, as well as leisure, media, and entertainment markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

