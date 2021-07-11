Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s share price rose 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.80 and last traded at $40.64. Approximately 2,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 584,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.83.

RXRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

