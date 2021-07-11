Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.35). Redfin reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at $84,191,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $963,602.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,033 shares of company stock worth $12,434,507. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

RDFN stock opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,562.00 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

