Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Down 2.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $60.05 and last traded at $60.05. Approximately 2,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,092,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.46.

Specifically, Director James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $963,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,289 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,656.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,033 shares of company stock worth $12,434,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,562.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

