Redwood Grove Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Redwood Grove Capital LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,789 shares during the period. Portland General Electric makes up approximately 5.4% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Redwood Grove Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Portland General Electric worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 317,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,712,000 after buying an additional 74,204 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,110,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,206,000 after buying an additional 147,379 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 37.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after buying an additional 534,259 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,889,000 after buying an additional 109,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:POR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.42. 340,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.46.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

