Redwood Investments LLC Buys 5,585 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $155.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.08, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $75.21 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APTV. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.37.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

