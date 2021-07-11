Redwood Investments LLC Cuts Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,043 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises about 2.0% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $22,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.46. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,499,896 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

