Redwood Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,483 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,721 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $97.27 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,922 shares of company stock worth $1,417,175. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.90.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.