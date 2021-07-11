Redwood Investments LLC Purchases 1,431 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in MSCI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its position in MSCI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 11,293.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $2,516,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSCI opened at $560.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.65. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $560.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

