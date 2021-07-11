Redwood Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $17,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 356.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth $1,156,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,717 shares of company stock valued at $187,418. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $84.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.68. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

