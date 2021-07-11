Redwood Investments LLC Sells 43,564 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 43,564 shares during the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries accounts for approximately 2.6% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.69% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $29,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 49.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $106.68 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEIS. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

