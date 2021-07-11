Reginald Seeto Sells 5,994 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total value of $513,505.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,715,201.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CareDx stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.85 and a beta of 0.66. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in CareDx by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CareDx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

