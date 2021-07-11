Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RF. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.38.

NYSE:RF opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.65. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

