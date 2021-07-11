Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 987,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.67% of Curis worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after buying an additional 3,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,182,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,777,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Curis by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 591,345 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,341,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRIS opened at $7.81 on Friday. Curis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.93 million, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CRIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

