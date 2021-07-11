Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 910.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $26.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.55. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. Analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

