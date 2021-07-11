Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 65,246 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,146 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $46,038.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ BPFH opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.98. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

