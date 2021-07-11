Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.64% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 27,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASPS opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $150.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. Analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

