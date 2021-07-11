Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 307,600 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 91.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 307,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LH opened at $281.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $170.05 and a 52 week high of $281.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.15.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

