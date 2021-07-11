ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Down 2.4%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 3,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,761,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

SOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Get ReneSola alerts:

The company has a market cap of $566.37 million, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Research analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 2,087.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 90,628.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 324,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 302.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 175,563 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,259,000. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.