Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jaguar Health, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Jaguar Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Jaguar Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 388.26% and a negative return on equity of 263.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $4.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 1,708,066.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,792 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 5,815.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 933,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 103.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 441,201 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 1,260.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 257,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 238,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 267.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 160,907 shares during the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

