Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) 1-Day Volume Hits $51,475.00

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Restart Energy MWAT has a market capitalization of $31.56 million and approximately $51,475.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Profile

Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

