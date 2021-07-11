Reviewing Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) & Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlassian and Zeta Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $1.61 billion 21.99 -$350.65 million ($0.13) -2,066.46 Zeta Global $368.12 million 3.76 -$53.22 million N/A N/A

Zeta Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlassian.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Atlassian shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlassian and Zeta Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -44.31% 7.89% 0.98% Zeta Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atlassian and Zeta Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 4 13 0 2.76 Zeta Global 0 2 6 0 2.75

Atlassian presently has a consensus target price of $267.07, indicating a potential downside of 0.59%. Zeta Global has a consensus target price of $12.58, indicating a potential upside of 73.56%. Given Zeta Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than Atlassian.

Summary

Atlassian beats Zeta Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams. Its products also comprise Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and Jira Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams. In addition, the company offers Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions; Jira Align that enables enterprise organizations build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and other tools comprising Atlassian Access, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Jira Portfolio, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, consumer experiences, omnichannel acquisition, and identity and data management. In addition, the company provides demand side platform and website personalization services; and TruLift that offers analysis to uniquely quantify incremental budget that provides continued ROI. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

