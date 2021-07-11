Reviewing CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) & Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get CI Financial alerts:

This table compares CI Financial and Fidus Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.05 $355.32 million $1.83 10.01 Fidus Investment $85.12 million 4.92 $31.23 million $1.55 11.05

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidus Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CI Financial and Fidus Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 2 6 0 2.75 Fidus Investment 0 1 5 0 2.83

CI Financial currently has a consensus target price of $24.93, indicating a potential upside of 36.15%. Fidus Investment has a consensus target price of $17.80, indicating a potential upside of 3.97%. Given CI Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Fidus Investment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.6% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and Fidus Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial N/A N/A N/A Fidus Investment 78.86% 10.19% 5.12%

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.