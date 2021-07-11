Reviewing Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) and Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII)

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) and Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Oshkosh shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Oshkosh shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oshkosh and Forum Merger III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oshkosh 0 2 14 0 2.88 Forum Merger III 0 0 2 0 3.00

Oshkosh presently has a consensus price target of $133.29, indicating a potential upside of 7.77%. Forum Merger III has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Forum Merger III’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Forum Merger III is more favorable than Oshkosh.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oshkosh and Forum Merger III’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oshkosh $6.86 billion 1.24 $324.50 million $4.94 25.04 Forum Merger III N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Forum Merger III.

Profitability

This table compares Oshkosh and Forum Merger III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oshkosh 5.11% 12.38% 5.98% Forum Merger III N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oshkosh beats Forum Merger III on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales. Its Defense segment provides heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services for the department of defense. The company's Fire & Emergency segment offers custom and commercial firefighting vehicles and equipment; and commercial fire apparatus and emergency vehicles, such as pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, tankers, rescue vehicles, wild land rough terrain response vehicles, mobile command and control centers, bomb squad vehicles, hazardous materials control vehicles, and other emergency response vehicles. This segment also provides aircraft rescue and firefighting, snow removal, and broadcast vehicles, as well as command trucks, and military simulator shelters and trailers. Its Commercial segment offers front-and rear-discharge concrete mixers for the concrete ready-mix industry; refuse collection vehicles and related components to commercial and municipal waste haulers; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for the construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Oshkosh Corporation provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation and changed its name to Oshkosh Corporation in February 2008. Oshkosh Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Forum Merger III Company Profile

As of June 25, 2021, Forum Merger III Corporation was acquired by Electric Last Mile, Inc., in a reverse merger transaction.

