Reviewing Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) & FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC)

FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get FOMO alerts:

FOMO has a beta of 7.83, meaning that its stock price is 683% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellus Capital Investment has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

17.4% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and Stellus Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A N/A -446.41% Stellus Capital Investment 124.71% 8.20% 3.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FOMO and Stellus Capital Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO $90,000.00 123.56 -$1.64 million N/A N/A Stellus Capital Investment $56.66 million 4.36 $20.19 million $1.13 11.22

Stellus Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FOMO and Stellus Capital Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Stellus Capital Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67

Stellus Capital Investment has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.41%. Given Stellus Capital Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stellus Capital Investment is more favorable than FOMO.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment beats FOMO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides germicidal disinfection of air and hard surfaces across the commercial and residential landscape. It also offers personal protective equipment, as well as turn-key lighting solutions for a range of clients. In addition, it provides energy efficiency consulting and sustainability solutions. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. and changed its name to FOMO Corp. in December 2019. FOMO Corp. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Receive News & Ratings for FOMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.