Ricardo Cardenas Sells 5,716 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $857,457.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,313,170.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ricardo Cardenas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $148.58 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.