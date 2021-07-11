Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Cap of $14.27 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $14.27 million and $649,910.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00032730 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00033487 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000151 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.