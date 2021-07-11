Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,544 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 168,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 108.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 176.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 732.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $10,164,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price target on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $88.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

