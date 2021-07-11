Rocket Vault Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $364,919.00 (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $625,241.39 and approximately $364,919.00 worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00116581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00162567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,912.54 or 0.99976125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.55 or 0.00956796 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

