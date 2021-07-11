Rokos Capital Management LLP Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 259.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,148,751 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 829,063 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of Rokos Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rokos Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $270,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $277.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $280.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

