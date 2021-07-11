Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 2,200 Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RDSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,917.45 ($25.05).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,433 ($18.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £111.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,365.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.44%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

