Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP James F. Reddoch Sells 30,270 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP James F. Reddoch sold 30,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,283,448.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $127,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James F. Reddoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, James F. Reddoch sold 40,655 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $1,709,542.75.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.30.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

