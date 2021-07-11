Rubic (RBC) Trading Down 6.9% This Week

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. Rubic has a total market cap of $10.36 million and $105,928.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rubic has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Rubic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00117542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00162674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,936.22 or 1.00016044 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.84 or 0.00960318 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,350,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

Buying and Selling Rubic

