Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.65. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 1,358 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92.
Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 8.40%.
Rubicon Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCN)
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.