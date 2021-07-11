Ruey Bin Kao Sells 170 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Director Ruey Bin Kao sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $15,004.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

IRBT opened at $92.01 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.26.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

