Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Position Cut by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,178,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,361,000 after purchasing an additional 70,153 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,135,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,861,000 after acquiring an additional 187,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,486,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,058,000 after acquiring an additional 290,502 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUSHA opened at $44.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

