Ryan Pape Sells 8,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $641,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $670,800.00.

XPEL opened at $84.52 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.79.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter worth about $3,396,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in XPEL by 119.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 28,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

