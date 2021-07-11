Safran’s (SAFRY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86. Safran has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

