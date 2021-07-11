Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sana Biotechnology Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. The company involved in repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells as well as making its therapies. Sana Biotechnology Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

SANA opened at $19.14 on Thursday. Sana Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $79,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

