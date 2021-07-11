Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SC. Barclays raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Santander Consumer USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of SC opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.30.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 64,988 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 44,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

