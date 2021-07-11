SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report sales of $8.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.20 billion and the lowest is $8.10 billion. SAP posted sales of $7.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $32.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.46 billion to $33.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $35.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $6,555,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 531.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAP opened at $148.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.70. SAP has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $181.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $2.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.77%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

