Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,187 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,397. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

