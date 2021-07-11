Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1,859.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.2% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. 1,876,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,545. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

