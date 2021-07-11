Score Media and Gaming (SCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.
Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. Score Media and Gaming had a negative net margin of 280.86% and a negative return on equity of 196.18%. On average, analysts expect Score Media and Gaming to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Score Media and Gaming stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Score Media and Gaming has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $43.80.
About Score Media and Gaming
Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.
