Score Media and Gaming (SCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. Score Media and Gaming had a negative net margin of 280.86% and a negative return on equity of 196.18%. On average, analysts expect Score Media and Gaming to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

Score Media and Gaming stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Score Media and Gaming has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $43.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.