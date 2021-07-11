Scotiabank Boosts Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$37.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KEYUF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Keyera from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Keyera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Keyera from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keyera presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.04.

KEYUF stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02. Keyera has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

