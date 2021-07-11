Scry.info (DDD) Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00053776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.07 or 0.00868483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.