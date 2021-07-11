SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Trading Down 5.3%

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01. 137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 247,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPNE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

